Civitas, Journey Capital Break Ground on 121-Unit Seniors Housing Project in Aledo, Texas

Posted on by in Development, Multifamily, Seniors Housing, Texas

ALEDO, TEXAS — Civitas Senior Living and Journey Capital, a senior housing development company, have broken ground on Harvest of Aledo Senior Living, a 121-unit project located approximately 20 miles west of Fort Worth in Aledo. The 68,000-square-foot property will consist of 20 independent living residences, 67 assisted living units and 24 memory care units. Other project partners include Arrive Architects, Ridgemont Construction and Senior By Design. Completion is scheduled for fall 2022.

