Civitas, Journey Capital to Develop 110-Unit Seniors Housing Community in Aledo, Texas

Posted on by in Development, Multifamily, Seniors Housing, Texas

ALEDO, TEXAS — A partnership between Civitas Senior Living and Dallas-based developer Journey Capital will develop Harvest Senior Living, a 110-unit seniors housing community in Aledo, located west of Fort Worth. The 68,000-square-foot community will be situated on 7.5 acres and will feature 70 assisted living units, 20 memory care residences and 20 independent living residences. Amenities will include a salon, creative arts studio and chef-prepared dining options. Construction is scheduled to begin in June and to be complete by winter 2021.

