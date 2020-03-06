Civitas Opens 177-Unit Grand Senior Living Community in Metro Louisville

The Grand Senior Living Prospect features 91 independent living, 62 personal care and 24 memory care residences.

PROSPECT, KY. — Civitas Senior Living has opened the doors at The Grand Senior Living in Prospect, a suburb of Louisville. The property totals 191,832 square feet near Norton Commons, a massive mixed-use development with restaurants, retail services, annual festivals and single-family homes. The development was completed approximately 10 years ago on 600 acres of vacant farmland. The Grand features 91 independent living, 62 personal care and 24 memory care residences. Guttman Properties, based in nearby Cincinnati, developed The Grand, which Civitas is operating.