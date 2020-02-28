REBusinessOnline

Civitas, PremCap Open 89-Unit West Fork at Weatherford Seniors Housing Community

Posted on by in Development, Multifamily, Seniors Housing, Texas

West Fork at Weatherford features 70 assisted living units and 19 memory care suites.

WEATHERFORD, TEXAS —Civitas Senior Living and PremCap Senior Living have opened West Fork at Weatherford, located west of the Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) metroplex. The 75,800-square-foot community offers 70 assisted living apartments and 19 memory care suites. The community is located near Weatherford’s historic downtown and directly adjacent to Medical City Weatherford.

