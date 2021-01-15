REBusinessOnline

Civitas, StoneCreek Plan 104-Unit Seniors Housing Redevelopment Project in Houston

HOUSTON — Seniors housing operator Civitas Senior Living and developer StoneCreek Real Estate Partners will redevelop the Copperfield Racquet & Health Club, a 98,000-square-foot seniors housing community in Houston. The new property, which will be branded StoneCreek of Copperfield, is situated on 6.6 acres and will feature 12 independent living villas, 74 assisted living units and 18 memory care units. Project partners include Pi Architects and interior design firm Senior By Design. Ground-up construction is planned to begin this month and to be complete by summer 2022.

