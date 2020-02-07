CJ Development Buys 42.6 Acres in Metro Houston for Commercial Project

Development, Retail, Texas

RICHMOND, TEXAS — Locally based builder CJ Development has purchased 42.6 acres at Grand Parkway and West Bellfort Street in the northern Houston suburb of Richmond for a commercial project that will be named Grand Center at Long Meadow Farms. The company previously purchased an adjacent 15-acre tract, creating a total of 58 acres for the new development. The project will feature a 46,000-square-foot retail center, and other tracts will be sold to individual buyers for various uses. Retail tenants that have committed to the center include Members Choice Credit Union, Spring Creek BBQ, Pet Suites, Service First and 7-Eleven. Chris Bergmann Jr. of JLL represented the undisclosed seller in the disposition of the land. Alan Chodrow of Chodrow Realty Advisors represented CJ Development. NewQuest Properties is handling leasing of the project.