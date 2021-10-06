REBusinessOnline

CJ Logistics America Signs 1 MSF Lease at Distribution Facility in Locust Grove, Georgia

Posted on by in Georgia, Industrial, Leasing Activity, Southeast

Locust Grove

CJ Logistics signed a full-building, 10-year lease at 700 Price Drive with the landlord, Manulife Investment Management.

LOCUST GROVE, GA. — CJ Logistics America, a Des Plaines, Ill.-based supply chain company, has signed a 1 million-square-foot lease at Locust Grove Distribution Center in Locust Grove, about 37 miles south of downtown Atlanta.

CJ Logistics signed a full-building, 10-year lease at 700 Price Drive with the landlord, Manulife Investment Management. Part of a 311-acre business park, Locust Grove Distribution Center is a recently constructed, Class A industrial facility that features dedicated ingress and egress, 36-foot clear heights, trailer parking and 146 dock doors.

Tyler Fann and Adam Richards of Reliant Real Estate Partners oversee industrial leasing at Locust Grove Distribution Center. Lynn Reich, Suzanne Serino, Sean Boswell and Scott Plomgren of Colliers International represented CJ Logistics in the lease transaction.

