Monday, May 20, 2024
DevelopmentIndustrialKansasMidwest

CJ Logistics America to Build 291,000 SF Cold Storage Warehouse in Metro Kansas City

by Kristin Harlow

NEW CENTURY, KAN. — CJ Logistics America, a supply chain and technology company, has unveiled plans to build a new cold storage warehouse in New Century, about 30 miles outside of Kansas City. Developed in a joint venture with Yukon Real Estate Partners and BGO, the rail-served project will consist of a 291,000-square-foot warehouse with refrigeration. Completion is slated for the third quarter of 2025. The new warehouse will be attached to Upfield’s production plant through an above-ground conveyor bridge being constructed by Upfield, which is a plant-based food company that produces brands such as Country Crock, I Can’t Believe It’s Not Butter and Imperial. There will be 100,000 square feet available at the project for other tenants.

