CKS Packaging Signs 50,560 SF Industrial Lease in Northwest Dallas

DALLAS — CKS Packaging Inc., a national manufacturer of plastic containers, has signed a 50,560-square-foot industrial lease at 2829 Merrell Road in northwest Dallas. Ryan Boozer and Lena Pierce of Stream Realty Partners represented the tenant, which will occupy the entirety of the building, in the lease negotiations. The landlord is Gillis Thomas LP.