CL Credit Provides $24M Loan for Refinancing of Affordable Housing Property in The Bronx

NEW YORK CITY — CL Credit, a division of New York-based investment firm Castle Lanterra Properties, has provided a $24 million loan for the refinancing of an 81-unit affordable housing property located at 53 E. 177th St. in The Bronx. Completed in 2023, the property comprises three studios, 38 one-bedroom units, 30 two-bedroom apartments and one ground-floor retail space. The undisclosed borrower will use a portion of the proceeds to retire senior construction debt and fund remaining lease-up costs.