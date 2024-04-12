Friday, April 12, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Affordable HousingLoansMultifamilyNew YorkNortheast

CL Credit Provides $24M Loan for Refinancing of Affordable Housing Property in The Bronx

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — CL Credit, a division of New York-based investment firm Castle Lanterra Properties, has provided a $24 million loan for the refinancing of an 81-unit affordable housing property located at 53 E. 177th St. in The Bronx. Completed in 2023, the property comprises three studios, 38 one-bedroom units, 30 two-bedroom apartments and one ground-floor retail space. The undisclosed borrower will use a portion of the proceeds to retire senior construction debt and fund remaining lease-up costs.

You may also like

Decron Sells 376-Unit Ranch at Moorpark in California...

LTC Provides $12.7M Acquisition Loan for Seniors Housing...

Creation, J.P. Morgan Receive $64M Construction Loan for...

Wingate Living to Develop 69-Unit Seniors Housing Project...

Marcus & Millichap Arranges $8.1M Sale of Manhattan...

Columbia Construction, Margulies Perruzzi Complete 20,000 SF Office,...

McShane to Build 60-Unit Affordable Housing Community in...

Largo Capital Arranges $7.9M Loan for Refinancing of...

Habitat Receives $4.5M in LIHTC Financing for Renovation...