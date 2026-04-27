Claire’s to Relocate Headquarters, Signs 43,200 SF Lease in Rosemont, Illinois

ROSEMONT, ILL. — Claire’s Holdings LLC, a global accessories retailer and portfolio company of Ames Watson, has signed a 43,200-square-foot office headquarters lease at Columbia Centre III in the Chicago suburb of Rosemont. Claire’s will relocate its headquarters from Hoffman Estates, Ill., with the new space expected to open in early 2027. John Clark and Sean Moran of Newmark and Spence Mehl of RCS Real Estate Advisors represented the tenant. Joe Stevens and Steve Degodny of Transwestern represented the undisclosed landlord. Located at 9295 W. Bryn Mawr Ave., Columbia Centre III is a nine-story office building totaling 238,696 square feet. Amenities include a fitness center, onsite dining and covered parking.