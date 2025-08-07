Claremont Cos. Sells 5.3-Acre Self Storage of Vacaville Property in California

VACAVILLE, CALIF. — The Claremont Cos. has completed the disposition of Self Storage of Vacaville, a self-storage facility in Vacaville, to Westport Properties for an undisclosed price. Dean Trammell and Adam Schlosser of The LeClaire-Schlosser Group of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller and procured the buyer in the transaction. Tony Solomon of Marcus & Millichap served as broker of record.

Situated on 5.3 acres, Self Storage of Vacaville was originally constructed in 2018 and expanded in 2019. The facility features electronic gated entry with a digital keypad, a large institutional-style leasing office with retail, security monitor display with 24/7 video surveillance throughout the facility, concrete driveways and metal roll-up doors.