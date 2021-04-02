REBusinessOnline

Claremont Development Nears Completion of 240-Unit Multifamily Project in Ridge Park, New Jersey

Posted on by in Development, Multifamily, New Jersey, Northeast

Leasing will soon begin at The James, a 240-unit apartment community in Ridge Park, New Jersey. Information about starting rents was not released.

RIDGE PARK, N.J. — Claremont Development is nearing completion of The James, a 240-unit multifamily project located at 87 Madison Ave. in the Northern New Jersey community of Ridge Park. The property, which also houses 17,600 square feet of retail space, offers studio, one- and two-bedroom units with stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, espresso cabinetry and tile backsplashes. Indoor amenities include a coffee bar, game room, catering kitchen, coworking spaces with private offices, fitness center and a yoga studio. Outside, residents have access to multiple gathering areas, including an outdoor pool, grilling and dining areas, fire pits, TV and lounge areas and a turf lawn. Leasing will begin some time this spring.

