Claremont Development Opens 240-Unit Apartment Complex in Park Ridge, New Jersey

Rents at The James, a 240-unit apartment community in Ridge Park, New Jersey, start at $1,965 per month for a studio unit.

PARK RIDGE, N.J. ­— Claremont Development has opened The James, a 240-unit apartment complex in the Northern New Jersey community of Park Ridge that includes 17,600 square feet of retail space. Units come in studio, one- and two-bedroom floor plans and feature stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, espresso cabinetry and tile backsplashes. Indoor amenities include a coffee bar, game room, catering kitchen, coworking spaces with private offices, fitness center and a yoga studio. Outside, residents have access to multiple gathering areas, including an outdoor pool, grilling and dining areas, fire pits, TV and lounge areas and a turf lawn. Rents start at $1,965 per month for a studio unit.

