Claremont Development Sells Northern New Jersey Apartment Community for $130M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, New Jersey, Northeast

The James in Park Ridge, New Jersey, is named after late actor James Gandolfini.

PARK RIDGE, N.J. — Locally based firm Claremont Development has sold The James, a 240-unit apartment community located at 87 Madison Ave. in the Northern New Jersey community of Park Ridge. The sales price was $130 million. Named after area native and actor James Gandolfini, the five-story property offers studio, one- and two-bedroom units, including 20 residences that are reserved as affordable housing. The James also includes 17,600 square feet of retail space and amenities such as a pool, fitness center, coffee bar, coworking spaces and multiple entertainment lounges. Brian Whitmer, Niko Nicolaou and Ryan Dowd of Cushman & Wakefield represented Claremont Development in the transaction. The buyer was not disclosed.

