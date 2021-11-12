Clarion, Cityview Acquire Empire Landing Apartments in Burbank for $161M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Multifamily, Western

Empire Landing in Burbank, Calif., features 276 apartments. (Image courtesy of Cityview)

BURBANK, CALIF. — Clarion Partners and Cityview have jointly purchased Empire Landing, a garden-style apartment community in Burbank. An undisclosed seller sold the asset for $161 million.

Empire Landing features 276 apartments in a mix of one- and two-bedroom layouts and 41 three-story townhomes with two-car, direct-access garages. The gated community offers a pool and deck, fitness center and clubhouse.

The buyers plan to implement a comprehensive renovation to the common areas, amenities and interiors of the property, including re-envisioning the indoor and outdoor amenities and updating the units.