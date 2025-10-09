Thursday, October 9, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Opened in September 2023, Sancerre at Atlee Station in Mechanicsville, Va., totals 103 units
AcquisitionsSeniors HousingSoutheastVirginia

Clarion Completes First Seniors Housing Acquisition, Buys 103-Unit Community in Metro Richmond

by John Nelson

MECHANICSVILLE, VA. — Investment firm Clarion Partners has acquired Sancerre at Atlee Station in Mechanicsville, marking the first seniors housing acquisition for the New York City-based company. NexCore Group sold the property for an undisclosed price. Experience Senior Living, a subsidiary of NexCore, will continue to operate the community.

Opened in September 2023, Sancerre at Atlee Station totals 103 units, with independent living, assisted living and memory care options available for residents. BWE investment Sales, an affiliate of BWE, facilitated the transaction.

You may also like

Berkadia Arranges $84.1M Refinancing for Meridian at Eisenhower...

JLL Secures $81.9M Refinancing for New Industrial Facility...

Blue Atlantic Partners Acquires 299-Unit Montecito Apartments in...

Walker & Dunlop Provides $47.8M Agency Loan for...

Asensus Surgical Signs 63,000 SF Life Sciences Lease...

BWE Funds $35.3M Agency Permanent Loan for Seniors...

Joint Venture Buys Two Office Properties in San...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 112-Room Hotel...

Kislak Negotiates $4.5M Sale of Affordable Housing Complex...