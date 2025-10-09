Clarion Completes First Seniors Housing Acquisition, Buys 103-Unit Community in Metro Richmond

MECHANICSVILLE, VA. — Investment firm Clarion Partners has acquired Sancerre at Atlee Station in Mechanicsville, marking the first seniors housing acquisition for the New York City-based company. NexCore Group sold the property for an undisclosed price. Experience Senior Living, a subsidiary of NexCore, will continue to operate the community.

Opened in September 2023, Sancerre at Atlee Station totals 103 units, with independent living, assisted living and memory care options available for residents. BWE investment Sales, an affiliate of BWE, facilitated the transaction.