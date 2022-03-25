REBusinessOnline

Clarion, Marcus Partners Near Completion of 1.4 MSF Office Renovation Project in Norwalk, Connecticut

Posted on by in Connecticut, Development, Northeast, Office

Pictured is a rendering of a renovated interior space at Merritt 7, a 1.4 million-square-foot office campus in Norwalk, Connecticut.

NORWALK, CONN. — A partnership between New York City-based Clarion Partners and Boston-based Marcus Partners is nearing completion of the renovation of Merritt 7, a 1.4 million-square-foot office campus in the southern Connecticut city of Norwalk. Following completion of the capital improvement program, the six-building campus will feature energy-efficient utility systems and upgraded amenities. Merritt 7 now houses two food halls with indoor and outdoor seating, 10,000 square feet of conference space, 60,000 square feet of outdoor amenity space, a fitness center, hair salon and car detailing service. The partnership has tapped JLL to provide leasing services for the upgraded building. Gensler served as the architect of the renovation program.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Apr
7
Webinar: O Canada – Canadian Student Housing Investment and Development
Apr
13
InterFace I-85 Industrial Corridor 2022
Apr
14
InterFace Carolinas Multifamily 2022
Apr
14
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Carolinas
May
4
InterFace Student Housing 2022
Jun
2
InterFace Active Adult 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  