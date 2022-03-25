Clarion, Marcus Partners Near Completion of 1.4 MSF Office Renovation Project in Norwalk, Connecticut

Posted on by in Connecticut, Development, Northeast, Office

Pictured is a rendering of a renovated interior space at Merritt 7, a 1.4 million-square-foot office campus in Norwalk, Connecticut.

NORWALK, CONN. — A partnership between New York City-based Clarion Partners and Boston-based Marcus Partners is nearing completion of the renovation of Merritt 7, a 1.4 million-square-foot office campus in the southern Connecticut city of Norwalk. Following completion of the capital improvement program, the six-building campus will feature energy-efficient utility systems and upgraded amenities. Merritt 7 now houses two food halls with indoor and outdoor seating, 10,000 square feet of conference space, 60,000 square feet of outdoor amenity space, a fitness center, hair salon and car detailing service. The partnership has tapped JLL to provide leasing services for the upgraded building. Gensler served as the architect of the renovation program.