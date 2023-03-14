REBusinessOnline

Clarion Partners Acquires 176-Unit Retreat at Weaverville Apartments in Asheville, North Carolina

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, North Carolina, Southeast

Retreat at Weaverville in Asheville, N.C., was completed in 2021.

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Clarion Partners Real Estate Income Fund Inc., an investment vehicle sponsored by New York-based Clarion Partners, has acquired Retreat at Weaverville, a 176-unit apartment community in Asheville. The seller and sales price were not disclosed. Completed in 2021, the property sits on a 16.9-acre site within one mile of I-26. Community amenities include a clubhouse, coffee bar, dog park and dog wash station, fitness center, yoga and spin room, office workspaces and a swimming pool. The new, undisclosed property manager will complete numerous amenity upgrades over the next year at Retreat at Weaverville, including pool furniture upgrades, clubhouse enhancements, the installation of property access gates, the addition of a parcel locker and elevated landscaping.





