Clarion Partners Acquires 354-Unit Modera Domain Apartments in North Austin

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

Modera-Domain-Austin

Modera Domain in Austin totals 354 units.

AUSTIN, TEXAS — New York-based investment firm Clarion Partners has acquired a 354-unit apartment community located at the entrance to The Domain in North Austin. Completed earlier this year, Modera Domain offers studio, one- and two-bedroom units with an average size of 846 square feet. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, outdoor grilling and dining areas, dog park and a resident lounge, as well as coworking and private workspaces. Patton Jones and Andrew Dickson of Newmark represented the seller, a joint venture between Mill Creek Residential and PGIM, in the transaction.

