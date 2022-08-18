REBusinessOnline

Clarion Partners Acquires 369,310 SF Distribution Center in El Paso

Hunt Southwest originally broke ground on Rojas East Distribution Center in El Paso in summer 2020.

EL PASO, TEXAS — A fund backed by New York-based investment firm Clarion Partners has acquired Rojas East Distribution Center, a 369,310-square-foot distribution center in El Paso. The two-building facility was built on 21.2 acres in 2021 and was fully leased at the time of sale. Building features include 28- to 32-foot clear heights, 56 dock doors, ESFR sprinkler systems and combined parking for 42 trailers and 292 cars. Dustin Volz led a JLL team that marketed the property on behalf of the seller and developer, Dallas-based Hunt Southwest.

