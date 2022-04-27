Clarion Partners Buys 1.4 MSF Intermodal Commerce Park in Fort Worth

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Texas

Intermodal Commerce Center in Fort Worth comprises three buildings totaling 1.4 million square feet.

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — New York-based investment firm Clarion Partners has purchased Intermodal Commerce Park, a 1.4 million-square-foot industrial development located within the 26,000-acre AllianceTexas master-planned community in Fort Worth. Built in 2021, the property consists of three buildings with 36- to 40-foot clear heights, 266 dock-high doors, 10 ramp doors, 325 trailer parking stalls and 641 car parking spaces. Tenants include H-E-B, Volkswagen, Prairie Industries and ANEW Business Solutions. Dustin Volz, Stephen Bailey, Dom Espinosa, Wells Waller and Jack Copher of JLL represented the seller, a partnership between Gruene Real Estate Partners, Weber & Co. and Crow Holdings Development, in the transaction. JLL has also been retained by Clarion to lease the property.