Clarion Partners Buys 1.4 MSF Intermodal Commerce Park in Fort Worth
FORT WORTH, TEXAS — New York-based investment firm Clarion Partners has purchased Intermodal Commerce Park, a 1.4 million-square-foot industrial development located within the 26,000-acre AllianceTexas master-planned community in Fort Worth. Built in 2021, the property consists of three buildings with 36- to 40-foot clear heights, 266 dock-high doors, 10 ramp doors, 325 trailer parking stalls and 641 car parking spaces. Tenants include H-E-B, Volkswagen, Prairie Industries and ANEW Business Solutions. Dustin Volz, Stephen Bailey, Dom Espinosa, Wells Waller and Jack Copher of JLL represented the seller, a partnership between Gruene Real Estate Partners, Weber & Co. and Crow Holdings Development, in the transaction. JLL has also been retained by Clarion to lease the property.