Clarion Partners Buys 58,935 SF Biomanufacturing Facility in Braintree, Massachusetts

BRAINTREE, MASS. — New York-based Clarion Partners has purchased a 58,935-square-foot biomanufacturing facility at 55 Messina Drive in Braintree, a southern suburb of Boston. The property features six wet labs, temperature-controlled rooms, a new water filtration system and 18.5-foot ceiling heights. The facility was fully leased to Zimmer Biomet, a global leader in musculoskeletal healthcare, at the time of sale. Scott Dragos of CBRE brokered the deal. The seller was not disclosed.