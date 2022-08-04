REBusinessOnline

Clarion Partners Divests of 590,770 SF Marine Drive Distribution Center in Portland

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Net Lease, Oregon, Western

Marine-Drive-Industrial-Center-Portland-OR.jpg

Marine Drive Industrial Center in Portland, Ore., offers 590,770 square feet of distribution space in four buildings.

PORTLAND, ORE. — Clarion Partners has sold Marine Drive Distribution Center, a four-building industrial facility located at 6308-6310 and 6204-6210 N. Marine Drive and 7409-7433 and 7507-7517 N. Leadbetter Road in Portland’s Rivergate submarket. LBA Logistics acquired the asset for an undisclosed price.

Totaling 590,770 square feet, Marine Drive Distribution Center features one single tenant and three multitenant institutionally managed distribution warehouses. The buildings feature ESFR sprinklers, 24-foot to 26-foot clear heights, and 114 dock-high, 12 grade-level and 28 rail-served doors. At the time of sale, the buildings were fully triple-net leased to seven tenants.

Mark Detmer, Buzz Ellis and Ryan Sitov of JLL Capital Markets represented the seller. Tyler Sheils of JLL Leasing is handling leasing of the property.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Aug
17
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2022
Aug
24
InterFace Kansas City Multifamily 2022
Aug
24
InterFace Kansas City Retail 2022
Aug
25
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2022
Sep
8
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2022
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Retail 2022
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Multifamily 2022
Sep
14
InterFace Phoenix Industrial 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  