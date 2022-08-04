Clarion Partners Divests of 590,770 SF Marine Drive Distribution Center in Portland

PORTLAND, ORE. — Clarion Partners has sold Marine Drive Distribution Center, a four-building industrial facility located at 6308-6310 and 6204-6210 N. Marine Drive and 7409-7433 and 7507-7517 N. Leadbetter Road in Portland’s Rivergate submarket. LBA Logistics acquired the asset for an undisclosed price.

Totaling 590,770 square feet, Marine Drive Distribution Center features one single tenant and three multitenant institutionally managed distribution warehouses. The buildings feature ESFR sprinklers, 24-foot to 26-foot clear heights, and 114 dock-high, 12 grade-level and 28 rail-served doors. At the time of sale, the buildings were fully triple-net leased to seven tenants.

Mark Detmer, Buzz Ellis and Ryan Sitov of JLL Capital Markets represented the seller. Tyler Sheils of JLL Leasing is handling leasing of the property.