Vitality Living Franklin was built in 2014, renovated in 2023 and features independent living, assisted living and memory care residences.
Clarion Partners Fund Acquires 126-Unit Seniors Housing Facility in Franklin, Tennessee

by John Nelson

FRANKLIN, TENN. — New York-based Clarion Partners, via the Clarion Partners Real Estate Income Fund Inc., has purchased Vitality Living Franklin, a 126-unit seniors housing facility located at 1035 Fulton Greer Lane in Franklin, about 20 miles south of Nashville.

The property was built in 2014, renovated in 2023 and features independent living, assisted living and memory care residences. Locally based Vitality Living operates the community, which is situated three miles from Williamson Medical Center.

Clarion Partners, a real estate affiliate of Franklin Templeton, is a relative newcomer to the senior living sector, having acquired its first seniors housing property last year in Mechanicsville, Va. Last month, the company hired two new executives from Ventas Inc., Tim Olivos and Natalie Wynn, to join Clarion’s growing healthcare platform.

