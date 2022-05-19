REBusinessOnline

Clarion Partners, HP Investors Sell Three Retail Properties in San Diego for $89.8M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Retail, Western

SAN DIEGO — Clarion Partners and HP Investors have sold a collection of three single-tenant net-leased retail properties within Gateway at Kearny Mesa in San Diego. An undisclosed private investor acquired the asset for $89.8 million.

Totaling 194,303 square feet, the property is fully occupied to three national tenants, including a global discount department store, Food 4 Less and Prime Car Wash/Jiffy Lube. The properties were constructed in 2001 on 18.8 acres as part of a 30-acre Gateway at Kearny Mesa retail destination.

Gleb Lvovivh, Geoff Tranchina, Darcy Miramontes, Kip Malo and Bob Prendergast of JLL Capital Markets represented the sellers in the deal.

