Clarion Partners Provides $415M Loan for Refinancing of National Industrial Portfolio

NEW YORK CITY — New York City-based investment management firm Clarion Partners has provided a $415 million mezzanine loan for the refinancing of a national portfolio of 110 industrial buildings totaling 15.7 million square feet. The portfolio consists of properties in 15 markets, including Dallas-Fort Worth, Phoenix, Baltimore and Atlanta. At the time of the loan closing, the portfolio was approximately 93 percent leased to a roster of 300-plus tenants. The borrower was Blackstone.