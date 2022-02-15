REBusinessOnline

Clarion Partners Provides $415M Loan for Refinancing of National Industrial Portfolio

Posted on by in Industrial, Loans, New York, Northeast

NEW YORK CITY — New York City-based investment management firm Clarion Partners has provided a $415 million mezzanine loan for the refinancing of a national portfolio of 110 industrial buildings totaling 15.7 million square feet. The portfolio consists of properties in 15 markets, including Dallas-Fort Worth, Phoenix, Baltimore and Atlanta. At the time of the loan closing, the portfolio was approximately 93 percent leased to a roster of 300-plus tenants. The borrower was Blackstone.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Feb
22
InterFace Net Lease West 2022
Feb
23
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate West 2022
Feb
24
InterFace Seniors Housing West 2022
Mar
17
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2022
Mar
23
InterFace Seattle Multifamily 2022
Apr
13
InterFace I-85 Industrial Corridor 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  