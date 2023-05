RIVERSIDE, CALIF. — Clarion Partners has provided a has provided a mezzanine loan that’s part of the acquisition financing package collateralized by an industrial building in Riverside.

An affiliate of Societe Generale arranged the $10 million mezzanine loan subordinate to a $70 million senior loan.

The Class A, 600,000-square-foot facility is fully leased and serves as the headquarters for a third-party logistics provider.