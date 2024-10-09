Wednesday, October 9, 2024
LINX-Watertown
LINX, a life sciences facility in Watertown, is located within walking distance of the Arsenal Yards mixed-use development and is adjacent to the Target-anchored Watertown Mall.
Clarion Partners Receives $94M Loan for Refinancing of Metro Boston Life Sciences Facility

by Taylor Williams

WATERTOWN, MASS. — New York-based Clarion Partners has received a $94 million loan for the refinancing of LINX, a 185,015-square-foot life sciences facility in the western Boston suburb of Watertown. Completed in 2018, the two-story facility was fully leased at the time of the loan closing to three tenants: C4 Therapeutics, Addgene and Tectonic Therapeutic. Amenities include a grab-and-go café, indoor bike storage space, a locker room with showers, green space, a bocce ball court and shuttle service to Harvard Square. Riaz Cassum, Amy Lousararian and Robyn King of JLL arranged the five-year loan through European lender Société Générale on behalf of Clarion Partners.

