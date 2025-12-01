Clarion Partners Sells 136-Unit Walton Lofts Apartment Building in Seattle

SEATTLE — Clarion Partners has sold Walton Lofts, a 136-unit high-rise property located at 75 Vine St. in Seattle’s Belltown neighborhood. The Schuster Group developed the building in 2015. CBRE’s Eli Hanacek, Mark Washington, Kyle Yamamoto and Natalie Kasper represented Clarion. Neither the buyer nor the sales price was disclosed, but Clarion purchased the property in 2016 for about $76 million. Walton Lofts includes studios, one- and two-bedroom units. Amenities include a rooftop lounge with panoramic views of Elliott Bay, the Olympic Mountains and downtown Seattle, a library and a fitness center.