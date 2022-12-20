Clarion Partners Sells 459,349 SF Renton Logistics Center in Washington

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Washington, Western

Renton Logistics Center features 459,349 square feet of Class A industrial space.

RENTON, WASH. — Clarion Partners has completed the disposition of Renton Logistics Center, a Class A industrial building located at 2501 E. Valley Road in Renton. An institutional buyer acquired the asset for an undisclosed price.

Brett Hartzell and Paige Morgan of CBRE National Partners in the Pacific Northwest represented the seller in the deal.

Built in 1996, the 459,349-square-foot, cross-dock facility features 30-foot clear heights, 75 dock-high doors, trailer parking, heavy power, recent upgrades to ESFR and energy-efficient lighting. At the time of sale, three tenants fully leased the property: Graybar, Swire Coca-Cola and Sealed Air.