Clarion Sells Desert Club Multifamily Property in Phoenix to Weidner Apartment Homes for $187.5M

PHOENIX — Clarion Partners has completed the sale of Desert Club, an apartment community in Phoenix, to Weidner Apartment Homes for $187.5 million, or $377,264 per unit.

Built in 2004 on 21 acres, Desert Club features 497 apartments averaging 983 square feet in size. Units feature open-concept floor plans, 9-foot ceilings and arched entryways. Community amenities include a heated, resort-style swimming pool and spa.

Steve Gebing and Cliff David of Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, represented the seller and procured the buyer in the deal.