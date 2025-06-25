Clarion, Wentworth to Develop 162-Unit Multifamily Community in Bozeman, Montana

BOZEMAN, MONT. — Clarion Partners and Wentworth Property Co. will develop Highmark, a townhome and apartment community in Bozeman. Situated on 8 acres in a Qualified Opportunity Zone (QOZ) in the South University District master-planned neighborhood, Highmark will feature 162 units. Completion is slated for late 2025, with leasing scheduled to begin in April.

Highmark will offer a variety of units ranging from single-bedroom apartments to three-story townhomes with 10-foot ceilings, modern kitchens with quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances, wood-vinyl flooring, ample storage, full-size washers/dryers and individual yards and balconies for the townhomes. Community amenities will include a clubroom, fitness center, package locker room, outdoor gathering area, hot tub, dog park, pet spa and more than 300 parking spaces.