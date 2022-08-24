REBusinessOnline

Clarius Partners, Walton Street Capital Sell Big-Box Distribution Building in Goodyear, Arizona for $109.2M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Arizona, Industrial, Western

Lakin-Park-Building-1A-Goodyear-AZ

Located at 17315 W. MC 85 in Goodyear, Ariz., Lakin Park Building 1A features 730,760 square feet of Class A distribution space.

GOODYEAR, ARIZ. — A joint venture between Clarius Partners and Walton Street Capital has completed the sale of Lakin Park Building 1A, a big-box distribution building on 45 acres in Goodyear. BentallGreenOak acquired the asset for $109.2 million.

Located at 17315 W. MC 85, the 730,760-square-foot facility features 40-foot clear heights, a full HVAC warehouse, 70-foot speed bays, 200-foot concrete truck courts, r-38 roof insulation, ESFR sprinklers, multiple points of ingress and egress, 120 dock-high doors, 171 trailer parking stalls and 6,000 amps (expandable to 12,000 amps) of power.

Delivered in first-quarter 2022, a single tenant fully occupies the property.

Will Strong, Greer Oliver and Connor Nebeker-Hay of Cushman & Wakefield’s national industrial advisory group represented the seller in the transaction. Mike Haenel and Andy Markham, also of Cushman & Wakefield, provided leasing advisory.

