Clark Beverage Group to Invest $129M for Corporate Headquarters, Distribution Facility in Bowling Green, Kentucky  

BOWLING GREEN, KY. — The Clark Beverage Group and Clark Distributing Co., both subsidiaries of C.C. Clark Inc.) are partnering with HDA for the design and construction of their new $129 million headquarters and distribution facility in Bowling Green. Scheduled to break ground this summer, the project will span 362,675 square feet and will feature a 46,600-square-foot, two-story corporate office; a 298,500-square-foot warehouse; 17,000-square-foot fleet maintenance facility; and a 575-square-foot security check-in building. The campus will also be able to accommodate an additional 135,000 square feet for future expansion, as well as 34-foot clear heights, 36 docks, automated systems and dedicated mezzanine spaces for additional storage. A separate, remote building will provide onsite servicing, maintenance and washing for delivery vehicles, complemented by an onsite fueling station. Completion of the project is anticipated for fall 2027. C.C. Clark was established in 1903 and today bottles and distributes beverages from brands including Coca-Cola, Barefoot Wine, Fairlife, Dunkin’, Vitamin Water, Hi-C, Terrapin Beer Co., High Noon, Minute Maid, Monster Energy, Powerade, Yuengling and Sam Adams.