Clark Construction Breaks Ground on $271M Expansion of Savannah Convention Center

SAVANNAH, GA. — Clark Construction Group has broken ground on the expansion of Savannah Convention Center located at 1 International Drive in Savannah. Clark Construction is the construction manager and general contractor for the $271 million project, which is slated for completion in 2023. The complex will remain open during the entirety of the expansion project.

The project will double the Savannah Convention Center’s exhibit hall space to 200,000 square feet, add a 58-foot-wide hangar door, 40,000-square-foot ballroom, 15 additional meeting rooms and a 900-space parking garage. The redevelopment will enable Savannah to contend for larger conventions and events. The project’s delivery is anticipated to create as many as 600 construction jobs.

In 2017, the Georgia General Assembly first approved the initial funding to begin design efforts in concert with Atlanta-based Thompson, Ventulett, Stainback & Associates and Savannah-based Hanson Architects — the two firms that designed the original convention center.

Clark Construction first began preconstruction work on the project in October 2018. Over the last 28 months, the company has worked in close coordination with the Savannah-Georgia Convention Center Authority and the Georgia State Financing and Investment Commission (GSFIC) leaders to support extensive budgeting efforts, design development and advance subcontractor procurement.

Clark Construction is a building and civil construction services company based in Bethesda, Md. Clark’s past civic projects include Music City Center in Nashville, the Los Angeles Convention Center, Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C. and McCormick Place Convention Center in Chicago.