The 17,066-square-foot property at 5409 E. Lake Mead Blvd. in Las Vegas offers 24 psychiatric beds.
Clark County Acquires 17,066 SF Healthcare Building in Las Vegas

by Amy Works

LAS VEGAS — Clark County has purchased a recently constructed psychiatric hospital building, located at 5409 E. Lake Mead Blvd. in Las Vegas, from a private seller for $10.4 million. Constructed in 2021, the 17,066-square-foot, 24-bed property has never been fully occupied.

The asset is located approximately six miles from Mike O’Callaghan Military Medical Center on Nellis Air Force Base and approximately 10 miles from the Veterans Affairs Hospital and 3.5 miles from the 177-bed North Vista Hospital.  

Marlene Fujita Winkel, Emily Brun, Cody Seager, Travis Ives, Gino Lollio, Sushil Puria and Ken Brown of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller in the transaction.

