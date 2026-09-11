ClarkDietrich to Relocate Headquarters to $350M Montgomery Quarter Near Cincinnati

MONTGOMERY, OHIO — ClarkDietrich, a manufacturer of cold-formed steel framing, will relocate its corporate headquarters to Montgomery Quarter, which is a public-private partnership between the City of Montgomery and developers Brandicorp and Neyer Properties valued at $350 million. ClarkDietrich is expected to take occupancy in fall 2027. The company has outgrown its currently leased space in West Chester, Ohio.

ClarkDietrich will occupy the full second and third floors of a new building within Montgomery Quarter. The lease for 32,500 square feet will account for approximately 70 percent of the building. The new 46,500-square-foot building will be constructed above an existing parking garage at the development. ClarkDietrich’s office will feature a large training and meeting center, an outdoor terrace, an open staircase connecting the second and third floors and abundant natural light. ClarkDietrich will bring approximately 80 employees upon relocation.

Upon completion, the new building will join Montgomery Quarter’s mixed-use campus, which will now feature 116,000 square feet of Class A office space, 25,000 square feet of retail/restaurants, 387 luxury apartment units between two phases and a 128-room, high-end hotel.

The Gateway Partners Montgomery development team, a partnership between Brandicorp and Neyer Properties, has partnered with Jeffery Andereson Real Estate on the Rambler Hotel, CBRE for leasing the office space and CASTO and HILLS Properties on the apartment buildings.