Classic Cosmetics Employees Buy Manufacturing Campus in Chatsworth, California for $20M

CHATSWORTH, CALIF. — Two cosmetic manufacturing sites in Chatsworth that were previously home to the Classic Cosmetics brand have sold to the company’s previous employees for a total of $20 million.

The sites are located at 9530 De Soto Ave. and 9533 Irondale Ave. They contain two freestanding buildings. The employees purchased the sites through ISAM LLC and BRI & ISA LLC. They plan to revitalize the company, which gave Gilberto Amparo, a chemical engineer from Mexico, his start in the U.S. cosmetics manufacturing industry. Amparo and the Classic Cosmetics brand will occupy the contiguous sites.

Scott Caswell and Erica Balin of Lee & Associates – LA North/Ventura represented the buyers, along with Mike Hooker of Delphi Business Properties as a co-representative. John DeGrinis, Patrick DuRoss and Jeff Abraham of Newmark represented the sellers, 9526 MYOB and NPP 9533.