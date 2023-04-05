Wednesday, April 5, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
The sites at 9530 De Soto Ave. and 9533 Irondale Ave. contain two freestanding buildings that previously served as Classic Cosmetics' manufacturing campus.
AcquisitionsCaliforniaIndustrialWestern

Classic Cosmetics Employees Buy Manufacturing Campus in Chatsworth, California for $20M

by Jeff Shaw

CHATSWORTH, CALIF. — Two cosmetic manufacturing sites in Chatsworth that were previously home to the Classic Cosmetics brand have sold to the company’s previous employees for a total of $20 million. 

The sites are located at 9530 De Soto Ave. and 9533 Irondale Ave. They contain two freestanding buildings. The employees purchased the sites through ISAM LLC and BRI & ISA LLC. They plan to revitalize the company, which gave Gilberto Amparo, a chemical engineer from Mexico, his start in the U.S. cosmetics manufacturing industry. Amparo and the Classic Cosmetics brand will occupy the contiguous sites. 

Scott Caswell and Erica Balin of Lee & Associates – LA North/Ventura represented the buyers, along with Mike Hooker of Delphi Business Properties as a co-representative. John DeGrinis, Patrick DuRoss and Jeff Abraham of Newmark represented the sellers, 9526 MYOB and NPP 9533.

You may also like

Fidelis Realty Partners Acquires 1.5 MSF Portfolio of...

JLL Brokers Sale of 357,115 SF Retail Power...

NAI Greywolf Arranges Sale of 36,154 SF Industrial...

Venture One Purchases 26,661 SF Industrial Property in...

Marcus & Millichap Negotiates $1.1M Sale of Office...

KBS Sells Union Bank Plaza Office Tower in...

Wellstar Agrees to Takeover of Augusta University Hospitals,...

Cushman & Wakefield Arranges $29M Sale of New...

SRS Brokers Sale of 57,850 SF Five Points...