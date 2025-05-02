Friday, May 2, 2025
Mustang-Ridge-Distribution-Center-Austin
Mustang Ridge Distribution Center I will be the second building to be developed within the 56.6-acre Mustang Ridge Business Park in southeast Austin.
Clay Development Breaks Ground on 538,720 SF Spec Industrial Project in Southeast Austin

by Taylor Williams

AUSTIN, TEXAS — Houston-based Clay Development & Construction has broken ground on Mustang Ridge Distribution Center I, a 538,720-square-foot speculative industrial project in southeast Austin. The site spans 27.7 acres at the corner of 6925 FM 1327 and U.S. Highway 183, just south of Austin-Bergstrom International Airport. Building features will include a cross-dock configuration, 36-foot clear heights, 65-foot loading bays, 130-foot truck court depths, 105 dock doors, four drive-in overhead doors, 138 trailer parking spaces and an ESFR sprinkler system. Colliers is the third-party leasing agent for Mustang Ridge Distribution Center, which is expected to be complete by the end of the year.

