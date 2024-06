HOUSTON — Clay Development has completed Kennedy Greens Distribution Center III, a 110,250-square-foot industrial project in Houston. The 7.7-acre site is located at 13520 JFK Boulevard on the city’s north side and is part of a larger, 145-acre development. Building features include 32-foot clear heights, 2,600 square feet of office space and parking for 186 cars. The site can also support parking for up to 32 trailers.