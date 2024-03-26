Clay Development Completes 767,520 SF Industrial Project in Brookshire, Texas

BROOKSHIRE, TEXAS ­— Houston-based Clay Development has completed Twinwood Distribution Center III, a 767,520-square-foot industrial project in the western Houston suburb of Brookshire. The cross-dock facility sits on 37.1 acres within the 200-acre Uplands Twinwood Business Park. Building features include 40-foot clear heights, 180 dock-high doors, four drive-in ramps, 130-foot truck court depths, 2,600 square feet of office space, an ESFR sprinkler system and parking for 264 cars. The site can also support the addition of parking space for up to 55 trailers. Cushman & Wakefield has been appointed as the property’s third-party leasing agency.