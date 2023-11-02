Clay Development Nears Completion of 103,100 SF Industrial Project in Northwest Houston

HOUSTON — Clay Development is nearing completion of High Life Distribution Center, a 103,100-square-foot industrial project in northwest Houston. The facility sits on an 8.1-acre site at 15930 Tomball Parkway and is part of the 21-acre High Life Business Park, which Clay Development originally began working on in 2010. Building features include 32-foot clear heights, 27 dock doors, two drive-in doors, 2,600 square feet of office space and 61 car parking spots. The building is expected to be ready for occupancy by the end of the year.