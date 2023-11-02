Thursday, November 2, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
DevelopmentIndustrialTexas

Clay Development Nears Completion of 103,100 SF Industrial Project in Northwest Houston

by Taylor Williams

HOUSTON — Clay Development is nearing completion of High Life Distribution Center, a 103,100-square-foot industrial project in northwest Houston. The facility sits on an 8.1-acre site at 15930 Tomball Parkway and is part of the 21-acre High Life Business Park, which Clay Development originally began working on in 2010. Building features include 32-foot clear heights, 27 dock doors, two drive-in doors, 2,600 square feet of office space and 61 car parking spots. The building is expected to be ready for occupancy by the end of the year.

You may also like

Universal Destinations, Wendover Housing Break Ground on 20-Acre...

JLL Arranges $28M Loan for Refinancing, Expansion of...

Benson Capital Partners Joins $2.2B MidCity District in...

Northmarq Brokers Sale of 32-Unit Apartment Complex in...

Poag Development Welcomes Four New Tenants to Metro...

CBRE Opens 9,891 SF Office at Santa Fe...

Boston Global Investors Tops Out 17-Story Life Sciences,...

UNLMTD Real Estate Underway on 300-Unit Multifamily Project...

TWG to Convert Former Hotel into $35M Affordable...