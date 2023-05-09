Tuesday, May 9, 2023
Mustang-Ridge-Distribution-Center-Austin
The 218,400-square-foot Mustang Ridge Distribution Center II will be part of a larger, 56.6-acre development in southeast Austin.
DevelopmentIndustrialTexas

Clay Development to Build 218,400 SF Industrial Project in Southeast Austin

by Taylor Williams

AUSTIN, TEXAS — Houston-based Clay Development will build Mustang Ridge Distribution Center II, a 218,400-square-foot industrial project located on a 15-acre site in southeast Austin. Building features will include a rear-load configuration, 32-foot clear heights, an ESFR sprinkler system and parking for 233 cars and 38 trailers (expandable to 68). Raymond Construction is the general contractor for the project. Colliers has been appointed as the leasing agent. Construction will begin later this month, with completion slated for April 2024.

