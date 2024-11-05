Clay Development to Build 495,360 SF Spec Industrial Project in Northwest Houston

HOUSTON — Clay Development will build a two-building, 495,360-square-foot speculative industrial project in northwest Houston. The buildings, which will span 425,360 and 70,000 square feet, represent Phase I of Northwest 99 Business Park, a 172-acre, 2.3 million-square-foot development at the intersection of Grand Parkway and Mueschke Road. The larger of the two buildings, Northwest 99 Distribution Center I, will feature a cross-dock configuration, 36-foot clear height ceilings, 110 dock-high doors, four drive-in ramps, 220 employee parking spots and the option for additional trailer parking. The building is designed to accommodate up to four different users. The smaller building, dubbed Northwest 99 Spec I, will be a single-tenant manufacturing building with 125-foot truck court depths, up to 45 employee parking spots and two acres for a future stabilized lay-down yard. JLL and CBRE have been tapped as leasing agents for the larger and smaller buildings, respectively, and their efforts will be aided by those of Clay Development’s Copeland Rhea. Construction is scheduled to begin by the end of the year and to be complete in the third quarter of 2025.