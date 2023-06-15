Thursday, June 15, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
DevelopmentIndustrialTexas

Clay Development Underway on 523,640 SF Distribution Center in Southwest Houston

by Taylor Williams

HOUSTON — Locally based firm Clay Development is underway on construction of Main Central I, a 523,640-square-foot distribution center in Houston. The 33.4-acre site is located at the intersection of South Main/U.S. Highway 90 and the Fort Bend Toll Road on the city’s southwest side. Main Central I will feature a cross-dock configuration, 36-foot clear heights, parking for 151 trailers and 109 employee vehicles and an ESFR sprinkler system. Completion is scheduled for the third quarter. Clay Development has tapped Cushman & Wakefield to assist with its internal marketing and leasing efforts.

You may also like

Tishman Speyer Obtains $150M Construction Loan for Mazza...

HTG Breaks Ground on $100M Mixed-Use Development in...

JLL Arranges Financing for 334,750 SF Industrial Property...

Kaizen Development Completes 200,000 SF Office Building in...

Sudberry Starts Construction of Phase II of Otay...

JV Breaks Ground on Valage Carson Valley Seniors...

MedProperties Acquires 61,660 SF Healthcare Asset in Metro...

Marcus & Millichap Arranges $6.5M in Acquisition Financing...

Texas Oncology Opens 50,000 SF Cancer Care Center...