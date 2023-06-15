Clay Development Underway on 523,640 SF Distribution Center in Southwest Houston

HOUSTON — Locally based firm Clay Development is underway on construction of Main Central I, a 523,640-square-foot distribution center in Houston. The 33.4-acre site is located at the intersection of South Main/U.S. Highway 90 and the Fort Bend Toll Road on the city’s southwest side. Main Central I will feature a cross-dock configuration, 36-foot clear heights, parking for 151 trailers and 109 employee vehicles and an ESFR sprinkler system. Completion is scheduled for the third quarter. Clay Development has tapped Cushman & Wakefield to assist with its internal marketing and leasing efforts.