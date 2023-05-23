Clay Residential Breaks Ground on 368-Unit Single-Family Rental Project in Metro Houston

CYPRESS, TEXAS — Clay Residential, an affiliate of locally based firm Clay Development has broken ground on Willow at Marvida, a 368-unit single-family rental project in the northwestern Houston suburb of Cypress. The site is located within Marvida, an 856-acre master-planned community by Land Tejas. The development will consist of 134 detached homes and 234 attached villas. Residences will feature three-, four- and five-bedroom floor plans, will range in size from 1,382 to 2,900 square feet and will have fenced-in backyards. Residents will have access to Marvida’s amenity center, which is under construction and will ultimately house a pool, clubhouse, fitness center, playground and a dog park. Full completion is slated for 2026.