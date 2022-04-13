Clayco Breaks Ground on 330,000 SF Tyson Foods Facility in Southern Virginia

Built on a 64-acre site, the Tyson Foods' project will be used primarily for the production of fully cooked, Tyson-branded chicken products.

DANVILLE, VA. — Clayco has broken ground on Tyson Foods’ new poultry processing facility in Danville. Construction started last month and is slated for completion by the spring of 2023.

Built on a 64-acre site, the project will be used primarily for the production of fully cooked, Tyson-branded chicken products. Tyson Foods has committed to purchasing 60 million pounds of Virginia-grown chicken over the next three years. The chicken processing plant’s features will include a mezzanine level, ASRS cold storage structure, raw materials storage, production and packaging space, a two-story space for offices, and cold storage spaces that will range in temperatures throughout the building. A wastewater treatment plant will also be included.

Lamar Johnson Collaborative is the designer for the project, with Clayco in charge of designing and building. Other project partners include Concrete Strategies, Tucker Jones and Stock Engineering.