Clayco Breaks Ground on $78M Terminal Expansion, Renovation Project at Fort Wayne International Airport

FORT WAYNE, IND. — Clayco has broken ground on a $78 million expansion and renovation project for the East Terminal at Fort Wayne International Airport in Indiana. An expansion of the West Terminal wrapped up in May. Mead & Hunt is the architect. In addition to the renovation and expansion, the project also includes relocating all airline gates and passenger boarding bridges to the second level; expanding the TSA security checkpoint area; relocating the airport restaurant; and creating a new frequent flyer lounge.

Work will also include new and improved public areas, including additional restrooms, new meter and greeter space, expanded circulation areas and vertical transportation. Plans also call for updating the existing baggage claim and rental car areas. Clayco will demolish existing interior and structural components to expand the building outward and vertically over the first floor, and expand the building to include a new east concourse. Completion is slated for June 2025.