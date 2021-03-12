REBusinessOnline

Clayco Completes Construction of 125,000 SF Office Building in Metro St. Louis

Posted on by in Development, Midwest, Missouri, Office

Seneca Commercial Real Estate was the developer for [email protected] in Creve Coeur.

CREVE COEUR, MO. — Clayco has completed the construction of [email protected], a four-story, 125,000-square-foot office building in Creve Coeur within metro St. Louis. Seneca Commercial Real Estate was the developer for the Class A project. Designed by Lamar Johnson Collaborative, the development features enhanced mechanical systems that increase healthy air flow as well as touchless doors and self-cleaning antimicrobial surfaces. Floor-to-ceiling glass provides natural light. Amenities include a fitness center, coffee bar, fireplace area, outdoor lounges and collaboration space.

