Clayco Completes Construction of 125,000 SF Office Building in Metro St. Louis
CREVE COEUR, MO. — Clayco has completed the construction of [email protected], a four-story, 125,000-square-foot office building in Creve Coeur within metro St. Louis. Seneca Commercial Real Estate was the developer for the Class A project. Designed by Lamar Johnson Collaborative, the development features enhanced mechanical systems that increase healthy air flow as well as touchless doors and self-cleaning antimicrobial surfaces. Floor-to-ceiling glass provides natural light. Amenities include a fitness center, coffee bar, fireplace area, outdoor lounges and collaboration space.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.